What's the weather for Easter bank holiday weekend in Welwyn Hatfield?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:15 PM April 12, 2022
After some unseasonably cold snaps over recent weeks, the warm weather is slowly returning just in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

In Welwyn Hatfield we can look forward to a Good Friday with temperatures hitting a peak of 18C, as clouds break up towards lunchtime to bring us an afternoon full of sunny intervals.

Saturday and Easter Sunday continue the trend, with plenty of sunshine making those Easter egg hunts a safe bet for youngsters, as temperatures remain around 17C.

And if you're looking to spend bank holiday Monday in the pub, you can look forward to plenty of sunshine and peaks of around 16C.

