Advanced search

Flood warnings in place near Hatfield, London Colney and North Mymms

PUBLISHED: 17:52 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 22 December 2019

A yellow weather warning is in place today.

A yellow weather warning is in place today.

trendobjects

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for areas in and around Hatfield, London Colney and North Mymms - which could affect A414 journeys.

River levels remain high on the Upper River Colne and Radlett Brook after heavy rain during this weekend.

If there is more rain, today, it could cause levels to rise with some flooding on roads and low lying land likely.

You may also want to watch:

Flooding from surface water, where water gathers and flows off road surfaces, could also occur.

The EA said, "We are continuing to closely monitor rainfall and river levels.

"Please stay aware of the forecast, local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

For the latest information please go here flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

M25 near Potters Bar closed due to lorry fire

The lorry fire is currently affecting the M25 near Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Cambs Fire & Rescue Service.

Cyber attacks on Herts County Council increase to over 60,000 times in the summer

Over 66,000 cyber attacks took place during the summer. Picture: FreeFoto.com.

Flood warnings in place near Hatfield, London Colney and North Mymms

A yellow weather warning is in place today.

Police appeal: Cyclist seriously injured in crash near Potters Bar

A cyclist was seriously injured. Picture: Debbie White

Shot shy Welwyn Garden City miss the chance to close gap to pacesetters Corby Town

Eusebio Da Silva couldn't find the net on his return to action for WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists