Flood warnings in place near Hatfield, London Colney and North Mymms

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for areas in and around Hatfield, London Colney and North Mymms - which could affect A414 journeys.

River levels remain high on the Upper River Colne and Radlett Brook after heavy rain during this weekend.

If there is more rain, today, it could cause levels to rise with some flooding on roads and low lying land likely.

Flooding from surface water, where water gathers and flows off road surfaces, could also occur.

The EA said, "We are continuing to closely monitor rainfall and river levels.

"Please stay aware of the forecast, local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

For the latest information please go here flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk.