East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

PUBLISHED: 16:08 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 13 January 2020

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday as Storm Brendan approaches.

The storm - named by the Irish Met Office - will mostly affect the west of the UK today before moving eastward.

Heavy rain will come on Tuesday afternoon and there will be gales in the evening across the East of England. A yellow weather warning has been issued with rain expected to last overnight.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "The UK and Ireland will turn increasingly windy on Monday, as Storm Brendan approaches, and there'll also be some heavy rain.

"As Storm Brendan moves eastwards, strong winds will also develop across eastern parts of the UK, particularly northeast Scotland where there is also a wind warning in place."

He added that the rest of the week "looks like it's going to stay very unsettled, with the potential for further disruptive weather in places".

Today it should just be windy and mild, with some spells of rain.

Tuesday's persistent rain, according to the Met Office, will clear on Wednesday with dry and sunny conditions becoming the norm by Thursday.

Please see metoffice.gov.uk for more information.

