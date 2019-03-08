Hatfield man jailed for stalking and breaking into victim's home

Wayne Brown, aged 44, of Drovers Way was sentenced yesterday. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A stalker from Hatfield has been jailed after admitting a string of offences which "terrified his victim for months."

Wayne Brown, of Drovers Way, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to stalking a woman between April 14 and 25 this year.

During this period, the court heard he grabbed his victim's phone and tried to check her messages, asked who she was with and where she was going, texted her and later broke into her home.

On more than one occassion Brown was spotted by neighbours crawling out of the victim's back garden under a hedge and on April 25, he smashed the patio doors at the rear of her home with a metal pole and entered her bedroom, grabbing her phone as she tried to call police.

He fled and then returned to her house, where he smashed another window and damaged her television and Sky TV box with a metal pole.

This event then led to the 44-year-old's arrest shortly afterwards.

Brown was sentenced yesterday. He was also given an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.

Det Con Natalia Allodi-Robertson, from the Domestic Abuse Investigations and Safeguarding Unit, who investigated the case said: "Wayne Brown is a dangerous offender who terrified the victim for months without a thought for her feelings.

"He stalked her and then broke into her home and damaged her property out of jealousy and malice towards her.

"This was the right result at court for the victim, who is relieved that the case has come to this positive conclusion.

"We want other victims to know that we take every report of stalking very seriously, and will always fully support victims throughout the investigative process and we bring offenders to justice."

If you have experienced stalking, you can report it to police on the non-emergency number 101, or online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Support and advice is also available through contacting Hertfordshire Independent Stalking Advocacy Caseworkers on 03301025811 or via email at referrals@saferplaces.co.uk.

Advice and support can also be sought through paladinservice.co.uk and suzylamplugh.org.