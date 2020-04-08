Advanced search

Proposals submitted to turn former North Mymms Indian takeaway into housing

PUBLISHED: 09:44 13 April 2020

The former Waterend Spice takeaway and restaurant has been vacant for six months. Picture: Google Street View,

Archant

A former North Mymms Indian takeaway could be turned into housing if new plans are given the green light.

The former Waterend Spice takeaway and restaurant, which has been vacant for six months, has been put forward for development.

It was also the location of the Waterend Café and is on Warrengate Road.

The proposals will see developers renovate the existing vacant building – which is in the borough’s green belt – and change its use from a cafe into housing.

The developers hope that Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council recognises that to encourage new housing in area there needs to be the conversion and change of use of empty or vacant existing buildings, such as this site.

They also maintain this will be a sustainable development that will respect the local character and be sympathetic to the surroundings.

You can comment on the application before April 17 at welhat.gov.uk and searching for ‘6/2020/0536/FULL’.

