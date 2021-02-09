Supplier offering customers assistance with water bills

Published: 7:46 AM February 9, 2021

Affinity Water customers in Welwyn Hatfield could receive help with their water bills. - Credit: Affinity Water

Thousands of WH residents are missing out on potential savings on their water bills.

New research by local supplier Affinity Water has revealed over 6,200 eligible Welwyn and Hatfield residents have not signed up to the company’s social tariffs.

Households on low incomes, who receive certain benefits, or have a medical condition that requires extra water may benefit from the scheme, and anyone affected financially by coronavirus may be eligible for support through payment breaks or different tariffs.

Affinity Water has already supported more than 75,000 customers across its supply area with their bills through these tariffs and are urging customers who may qualify to get in touch to see how they can be helped.

Joe Brownless, director of customer operations at Affinity Water said: “We know this has been a very challenging time for many of our customers and we want to let them know that we are here to help.

You may also want to watch:

“We already have a number of schemes in place to help those who need financial support, including anyone who may have recently lost their job or been asked to take unpaid leave.

“We want to make it easy for everyone adversely affected to get the support they need as quickly as possible. They can find out more at www.affinitywater.co.uk/help.”

Affinity Water's teams of key workers have been working hard throughout the three lockdowns to maintain services and to ensure customers get the support they need.

The company is also set to invest £174 million this year to keep customers taps flowing with reliable, high quality drinking water and at the same time protect the environment, including the region’s globally rare chalk streams.

Joe Brownless added: “We will fulfil these commitments to our customers by continuing to drive down leakage, and by investing in the latest innovative technology. We will also move water around our 16,500km of pipework more efficiently and continue to work with customers to help save water.

“We will be working round the clock to make sure we deliver on these commitments, while supporting those that need it most.”

To find out more about how Affinity Water could help you, please visit www.affinitywater.co.uk/help