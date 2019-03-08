Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City's biggest rugby fan could meet rugby legend and win £1,000

PUBLISHED: 09:03 29 September 2019

Entrants have the chance to meetAndy Goode and bag £1,000. Picture: Supplied

Entrants have the chance to meetAndy Goode and bag £1,000. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Welwyn Garden City pub-goers have the chance to watch England's next Rugby World Cup fixture with an ex-England star and win £1,000 as part of Greene King's search for the biggest rugby fan.

The Grove pub is calling for 'try-hard' fans to explain in 100 words or less why they deserve the title of Welwyn Garden City's biggest rugby fan to be in with a chance of winning £1,000 and watching England's final group game with Andy Goode.

You may also want to watch:

The winner will not only watch the match with the renowned rugby player, but be able to bring five of their mates to the pub with them with a VIP screening area reserved for them and unlimited food and beer.

Nicholas Treacy, general manager at the Grove, said: "Nothing compares to watching the rugby in the pub surrounded by other fans - the atmosphere and camaraderie is fantastic!"

To enter visit greeneking-pubs.co.uk/try-your-ruck-competition.

Most Read

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Most Read

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City’s biggest rugby fan could meet rugby legend and win £1,000

Entrants have the chance to meetAndy Goode and bag £1,000. Picture: Supplied

Real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

Amnesty sees more than 600 knives surrendered in Herts

Hertfordshire's statistics for the number of knives surrendered. Picture: Herts Police

Hatfield man charged with possession of an offensive weapon in Nottingham

Nottingham Council House.Picture: Wikimedia Commons.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists