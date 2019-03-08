Welwyn Garden City's biggest rugby fan could meet rugby legend and win £1,000

Entrants have the chance to meetAndy Goode and bag £1,000. Picture: Supplied Archant

Welwyn Garden City pub-goers have the chance to watch England's next Rugby World Cup fixture with an ex-England star and win £1,000 as part of Greene King's search for the biggest rugby fan.

The Grove pub is calling for 'try-hard' fans to explain in 100 words or less why they deserve the title of Welwyn Garden City's biggest rugby fan to be in with a chance of winning £1,000 and watching England's final group game with Andy Goode.

The winner will not only watch the match with the renowned rugby player, but be able to bring five of their mates to the pub with them with a VIP screening area reserved for them and unlimited food and beer.

Nicholas Treacy, general manager at the Grove, said: "Nothing compares to watching the rugby in the pub surrounded by other fans - the atmosphere and camaraderie is fantastic!"

To enter visit greeneking-pubs.co.uk/try-your-ruck-competition.