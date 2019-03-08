Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

PUBLISHED: 06:58 27 August 2019

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

An architect from Welwyn Garden City has denounced Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's white door rulings.

Jim Porter, director of Wastell and Porter's, said the council's recent ruling requiring a Welwyn Garden City woman to change her door after it was found to be black and too modern for the town was unfair.

The current requirement is to ensure the outside of properties in Welwyn Garden City are "in keeping" with its garden city heritage.

But Mr Porter said this idea has forced council officers to rule that his clients in Welwyn Garden City need to change their doors to white.

"I think some council officer somewhere just decide they should be white," he said.

Sandra Sirviene, who was recently told to change her doors, said "there's no clear specification from the council".

She also pointed to more than 18 doors in close proximity to her own home, in The Croft, that were dark in colour or modern in design.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Porter said this is sadly the case he has found with many residents in Welwyn Garden City.

"They are already enforcing the new EMS scheme," he said.

Under the new proposed Estate Management Scheme (EMS), WHBC says as most doors in the area are white it would be in-keeping with the heritage of the garden city that non-white doors are not OK.

"But muted and pastel colours could also work, so long as they are justified and match the character of the property," a council spokeswoman said.

The draft EMS design guide, which has specific guidance on external doors, states that doors should reflect and respect the design and appearance of the original doors of the property and remain in keeping with the style of surrounding properties.

"The finish of the proposed external door and door frame should be a single colour, which refers back to the original door's design, typically a white finish," the guide says.

"Information or proof would be required where this is not white. Any change in colour or appearance to an existing retained door will require consent."

But Mr Porter argues residents in most cases do not have proof and it is not clear if Ebenezer Howard - the man behind the garden city movement - required them to be.

Residents can give feedback on the design guide at welhat.gov.uk/consultations/Welwyn Garden City-EMS until September 6.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be the new location of the church. Picture: Pixabay.

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be the new location of the church. Picture: Pixabay.

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire NHS trust through to finals of national mental health awards

Baby massage classes with the Community Perinatal Team. Picture courtesy of HPFT.

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Dig in at annual Potato Shindig at Willows Activity Farm

The annual Potato Shindig gets under way at Willows Activity Farm this September. Picture: Supplied by Willows

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Play-off hopes hanging by a thread as North Mymms suffer shock defeat at West Herts

Richard Oxley was the high scorer with the bat for North Mymms at West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists