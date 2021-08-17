News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Choose us' says therapeutic horse riding charity in plea for Co-op funding

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:29 PM August 17, 2021   
people stood with ponies

The Warrenwood Group of the Riding for the Disabled Association - Credit: Warrenwood Group RDA

The Warrenwood Group of the RDA, who provide therapeutic horse riding for children with special needs, is appealing to Co-op members to help them buy a new pony.

The group has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund and need local Co-op members to select the charity as their cause, so they can receive some of the £6,000 that is currently unallocated.

Jenn Jacob from Warrenwood RDA Group said: "The funding would help us to buy a new pony and contribute to its upkeep. It would also enable us to provide the therapeutic riding sessions for children on a donation rather than fixed-fee basis.

"Unfortunately we have been unable to hold our sessions since last March, but our funds have reduced as we still have to look after the ponies. 
  
"We’re urging local members to choose us as their cause so we can deliver our project and help more children have a riding experience."
 
For more visit: membership.coop.co.uk/causes/42697

Hatfield News

