Have you seen this wanted man with links to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield?

PUBLISHED: 12:45 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 18 December 2019

Lee Meikle of no fixed abode is wanted in connection with a series of offences. Picture: Herts Police.

A man with links to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City is wanted in connection with fraud, vehicle related crime and harassment offences.

Lee Meikle, of no fixed abode, is also wanted for allegedly failing to appear at court in relation to theft and vehicle interference.

The 39-year-old is known to frequent the Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield areas, and also has links to Essex.

If you have seen Meikle or have information on his whereabouts call police on the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

