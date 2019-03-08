CCTV appeal after credit card theft from car in Welwyn Garden City

Police have released CCTV images of two men following a theft from a car in Welwyn Garden City.

CCTV image released by the police CCTV image released by the police

A wallet - including debit and credit cards - was stolen from a car in Flexley Wood, between 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 4, and 9am on Wednesday, June 5.

The cards were then used at Esso East Bridge Services three times, with the first transaction at 2.30am and the last at 5am. The victim's sunglasses and jumper were also stolen from the same vehicle.

PC Alexander Smedley from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, who is investigating, said: "We'd like to speak to the two people pictured, as we believe they were in the area around the time of the incident and may have information that could assist our investigation.

"If you recognise them or have any information that could help us please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Smedley via email at alexander.smedley@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/50519/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.