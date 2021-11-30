Where can you get a walk-in booster in Welwyn Hatfield this week?

From November 17 to November 23, there were 683 recorded cases of coronavirus in Welwyn Hatfield. - Credit: Public Health England

As the new Omicron variant is discovered in the UK and nationwide restrictions are reintroduced, Hertfordshire continues to roll out walk-in and booster vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a battle to combat rising cases, everyone aged over the age of 40 is eligible for a COVID-19 booster jab, as well as frontline workers and vulnerable people.

Booster doses should be given no sooner than three months after people have had their second dose of an original vaccine.

Here's where you can get a walk-in booster jab in Welwyn Hatfield this week:

Bridge Cottage Pharmacy, 41 High Street, Welwyn

This venue will accept those aged 18+ for walk-ins. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.

Tuesday, November 30 - 9.30am-6.15pm - Pfizer

Wednesday, December 1 - 9.30am-6.15pm - Pfizer

Thursday, December 2 - 9.30am-6.15pm - Pfizer

Friday, December 3 - 9.30am-6.15pm - Pfizer

Saturday, December 4 - 10.30am-4.45pm - Pfizer

Sunday, December 5 - 10.30am-4.45pm - Pfizer

Queensway Health Centre, Hatfield

This venue will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins on days that the Pfizer vaccine is available. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.

Saturday, December 4 - 10am-3.30pm - Pfizer



