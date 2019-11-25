Advanced search

CCTV appeal launched after Welwyn Garden City purse theft

PUBLISHED: 16:03 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 25 November 2019

Police believe this man can help them with their enquiries after a purse was stolen in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police today after a lady's purse was swiped in Welwyn Garden City's Waitrose - resulting in the theft of thousands of pounds from her bank account.

The victim was putting her shopping into her car on Friday, November 8, when she was distracted by a man asking for information about parking in the car park on Bridge Road.

In the course of putting her shopping in the car, the 58-year-old found that her purse had gone from her bag.

She went to the bank to cancel her cards and was told that a number of transactions had already taken place, totalling thousands of pounds.

PC Alex Smedley, who is investigating, said: "We believe that the man pictured was in the area at the time of the theft.

"He could have important information about what happened so we would like to speak to him.

"If you recognise him, or have information about what happened, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or by emailing me at alexander.smedley@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/101049/19.

"It is believed the victim may have been watched as she entered her pin number during an earlier transaction. I would like to remind shoppers to take care when entering their pin numbers and make sure you use your hand to cover the pin machine."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

