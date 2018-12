Waitrose Christmas and New Year shopping opening hours

Waitrose Archant

Here are the Christmas 2018 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Waitrose.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Waitrose Welwyn Garden City Christmas and New Year opening hours. Waitrose Welwyn Garden City Christmas and New Year opening hours.

Want to know when Waitrose will be open and closed this Christmas?

Here are the festival shopping hours for the stores in Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage, St Albans and Harpenden, and the branch on the M25 at South Mimms Services.

Main stores will be closed on Tuesday, December 25, Christmas Day, and December 26, Boxing Day, as well as on Tuesday, January 1, New Year’s Day.

Waitrose Waitrose

• Waitrose, Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 22: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 11am to 5pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 27: 8am to 9pm.

Friday, December 28: 7am to 9pm.

Saturday, December 29: 7am to 8pm.

Sunday, December 30: 11am to 5pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 7am to 6pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, January 2: 7am to 9pm.

• Waitrose, High Street, Stevenage.

Thursday, December 20: 8am to 8pm.

Friday, December 21: 7am to 9pm.

Saturday, December 22: 7am to 9pm.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 27: 8am to 8pm.

Friday, December 28: 8am to 8pm.

Saturday, December 29: 8am to 8pm.

Sunday, December 30: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: CLOSED.

• Waitrose, Ermine Close, St Albans.

Thursday, December 20: 8am to 9pm.

Friday, December 21: 8am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 22: 8am to 9pm.

Sunday, December 23: 11am to 5pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 27: 8am to 9pm.

Friday, December 28: 8am to 9pm.

Saturday, December 29: 8am to 8pm.

Sunday, December 30: 11am to 5pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: CLOSED.

• Waitrose at South Mimms Services

M25 Motorway, Junction 23, Bignell Corner, Potters Bar.

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 22: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 7am to 10pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 7am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: 8am to 4pm.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 7am to 10pm.

Thursday, December 27: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 28: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 29: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 30: 7am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 7am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 7am to 10pm.

Wednesday, January 2: 7am to 10pm.

• Waitrose, Leyton Road, Harpenden.

Thursday, December 20: 8am to 9pm.

Friday, December 21: 8am to 9pm.

Saturday, December 22: 8am to 8pm.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 27: 8am to 9pm.

Friday, December 28: 8am to 9pm.

Saturday, December 29: 8am to 8pm.

Sunday, December 30: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: CLOSED.

• Your local store not listed? Visit here to find other Waitrose branches around the country.