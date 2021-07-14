News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
John Lewis and Waitrose set to cut 1,000 jobs

Matt Powell

Published: 2:04 PM July 14, 2021   
The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has told staff that it is planning to make around 1,000 people redundant from across its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets.

The company said the job cuts will take place as part of a simplification of store management.

Earlier this year there were job cuts at the company and eight John Lewis stores were closed.

Last year the company said it is focusing on cutting £300 million in costs by 2022.

The company currently operates 331 Waitrose stores and 34 John Lewis shops across the UK.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: “We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers.”

JLP added that it will support employees who wish to stay in the business in finding new roles and will seek to minimise compulsory redundancies through voluntary redundancy and severance options.

