Vote for your favourite Welwyn Garden City photo online

PUBLISHED: 14:27 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 11 November 2020

A Welwyn Garden City photo competition has shifted online and wants the public to vote on their favourite pictures.

The Welwyn Garden City Photographic Club will hold a virtual exhibition this year in place of its annual exhibitions at the Howard Centre and Maynard Gallery for everyone to enjoy during lockdown and beyond.

Members of the club have submitted photographs and ask the public to cast their votes on their favourites.

They hope to inspire others to pick up their cameras as photography can be such a therapeutic hobby, especially at this time.

You can vote by going here welwynphotoclub.org.uk/exhibition-nov-2020, picking your three favourites using the thumbs up or hearts icon before Christmas Eve.

The Welwyn Garden City Photographic Club have also formed a new public group on Facebook, WGC photoclub, which is for anyone in the community with an interest in photography, and offers support, tips and projects to keep people inspired.

