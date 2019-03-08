Advanced search

Potters Bar volunteers help group raise £13k for Guide Dogs charity

PUBLISHED: 08:26 18 April 2019

The Broxbourne & Potters Bar fundraising group for Guide Dogs for the Blind raised more than £13,000 to sponsor Junior, pictured. Picture: supplied by Guide Dogs.

The Broxbourne & Potters Bar fundraising group for Guide Dogs for the Blind raised more than £13,000 to sponsor Junior, pictured. Picture: supplied by Guide Dogs.

Archant

Potters Bar volunteers have helped raised more than £13,000 for Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

The Broxbourne and Potters Bar fundraising group for the charity organised supermarket collections and other events last year.

Through their fundraising, the volunteer group have been able to support a working partnership between a guide dog and a person with sight loss.

Guide Dogs community fundraising development officer Lisa Clayton said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity and without them, we wouldn't be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do.

“We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

