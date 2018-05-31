Advanced search

Kids Run Free comes to Hertsmere

PUBLISHED: 17:32 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 19 February 2020

Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Volunteers are needed to help launch a free community running event for children aged 16 or younger in Hertsmere.

Organisers are looking for anyone who can help support Park Kids events at Oakmere Park in Potters Bar and Aberford Park and Meadow Park in Borehamwood.

Running, marshalling and high-fiving will be among the tasks required by volunteers at the events, which aim to inspire youngsters to lead happier, healthier lives through physical activity.

Organised by Kids Run Free, a national charity which promotes running from toddlers to teens, in conjunction with leisure provider InspireAll and Hertsmere Borough Council, the events will run from 9am every Saturday.

However, volunteers are needed to get the activity kick-started.

Councillor Caroline Clapper, portfolio holder for leisure, health and culture, said: "Park Kids are a fantastic way of getting youngsters moving and a brilliant use of our parks and open spaces.

"To get it started, we need people willing to spend an hour or so on Saturday morning to help set up and oversee these events.

You may also want to watch:

"You don't need to make a massive commitment - you can help as often or as little as you like, but your support will be greatly appreciated.

"As a council, one of our key aims is to help our residents live healthier, happier lives and we want to do this from as young an age as possible."

Peter Windsor, building and events manager for InspireAll, said: "InspireAll are delighted to be involved in the great work the Kids Run Free charity does to get kids outdoors and get active for free. Hertsmere has the perfect Green Flag award winning parks to host these activities.

"Park Events aim is to bring the community together through these type of events in the parks and open spaces. We would encourage all families to take part or volunteer for this fun activity to help get kids active and on the path to a healthier, happier lifestyle."

To take part participants must download the KRF Running App where they can record their child's running, set personal running goals and receive rewards to celebrate achievements and keep them motivated.

There is no set distance - children can run as little or as much as they like.

To find out more or to help volunteer for Park Kids go to parkkids.co.uk or email Park Kids programme manager Christopher Mc Shane christopher@kidsrunfree.co.uk or call 07590837166.

To find out more about Park Events go to parkevents.co.uk or follow them on social media at facebook.com/ParkEventsHerts or on Twitter @parkseventsherts.

