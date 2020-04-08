Advanced search

Hatfield care company urgently needs new staff

PUBLISHED: 16:44 10 April 2020

Gareth Redmayne owns Visiting Angels, which is based in South Hertfordshire. Picture: Visiting Angels.

Gareth Redmayne owns Visiting Angels, which is based in South Hertfordshire. Picture: Visiting Angels.

A care company, based in Hatfield, said its racing to meet the demand for quality care in South Hertfordshire.

Gareth Redmayne owns Visiting Angels, which is based in South Hertfordshire. Picture: Visiting Angels.

Visiting Angels serves the families of Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans and Potters Bar – and aims to recruit 15 more staff.

Head of the care company Gareth Redmayne – a former NHS Commissioner who is local to Hatfield – said: “Of course, we could have scaled back or even temporarily closed the business in light of what’s happening.

“But now, more than ever, families need support, people need care and people need jobs. I’m determined to make a genuine difference to people’s lives at this most difficult time.”

Classified as essential workers, Gareth’s team are working tirelessly in the community to provide care and companionship to the elderly and vulnerable who are self-isolating, as well as those whose families can no longer support them due to their own isolation or illness.

For more information, visit visiting-angels.co.uk/southherts or call Gareth on 01707 585888.

