Retired policeman says ‘laughter is the best medicine’ as he joins Hatfield carers

A policeman has come out of retirement to work at a Hatfield home-care provider.

Terry McCarthy joined Visiting Angels when they launched last year at the age of 71 and is also celebrating Good Care Month with the south Herts company by recommending laughter as the best medicine.

He said: “Since my early 20s, I’ve been in the police force. I particularly enjoyed being a policeman as I was able to help people in the community and make a positive impact – Visiting Angels allows me to do the same again.

“I liked the ethos of the company as they really value their carers, and it’s something I continue to cherish today – I’ve felt valued, appreciated and respected right from the very first time I met with the team.

“I find caregiving very enjoyable as each day is different. I have my regular clients who enjoy seeing me and being able to get to know them a little more every day is extremely rewarding – clients feel relaxed and comfortable with the service I provide.

“I would say the main thing I love about being a caregiver is offering support, guidance and, in most cases, essential companionship to my clients. As a carer, you need to have patience and understanding, but laughter is often the best medicine so a sense of humour is essential. Seeing a smile on my clients’ faces makes it all worth it.”

Managing director, Gareth Redmayne, said it is “exciting” to join the Good Care Month for the first time since he launched Visiting Angels in June.

Gareth added: “I’m extremely proud of the work that we’ve done over the past year, especially during the last few months as things got a little more challenging. My caregivers really are at the heart of the business and they make our service so special – this campaign in another chance to recognise them.

“Visiting Angels is all about excellent care and we know what it takes to achieve that. We really get to know the client and their needs, ensuring we provide them with the highest standard of service possible. Whether this is making a light meal, getting them dressed in the morning, engaging in a conversation or delivering personal care, quality is at the core of everything we do.”

For more information on Visiting Angels’ services, visit visiting-angels.co.uk/southherts.