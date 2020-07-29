Advanced search

Retired policeman says ‘laughter is the best medicine’ as he joins Hatfield carers

PUBLISHED: 13:23 29 July 2020

Terry McCarthy came out of retirement to become a carer. Picture: Visiting Angels.

Terry McCarthy came out of retirement to become a carer. Picture: Visiting Angels.

Archant

A policeman has come out of retirement to work at a Hatfield home-care provider.

Terry McCarthy joined Visiting Angels when they launched last year at the age of 71 and is also celebrating Good Care Month with the south Herts company by recommending laughter as the best medicine.

He said: “Since my early 20s, I’ve been in the police force. I particularly enjoyed being a policeman as I was able to help people in the community and make a positive impact – Visiting Angels allows me to do the same again.

“I liked the ethos of the company as they really value their carers, and it’s something I continue to cherish today – I’ve felt valued, appreciated and respected right from the very first time I met with the team.

You may also want to watch:

“I find caregiving very enjoyable as each day is different. I have my regular clients who enjoy seeing me and being able to get to know them a little more every day is extremely rewarding – clients feel relaxed and comfortable with the service I provide.

“I would say the main thing I love about being a caregiver is offering support, guidance and, in most cases, essential companionship to my clients. As a carer, you need to have patience and understanding, but laughter is often the best medicine so a sense of humour is essential. Seeing a smile on my clients’ faces makes it all worth it.”

Managing director, Gareth Redmayne, said it is “exciting” to join the Good Care Month for the first time since he launched Visiting Angels in June.

Gareth added: “I’m extremely proud of the work that we’ve done over the past year, especially during the last few months as things got a little more challenging. My caregivers really are at the heart of the business and they make our service so special – this campaign in another chance to recognise them.

“Visiting Angels is all about excellent care and we know what it takes to achieve that. We really get to know the client and their needs, ensuring we provide them with the highest standard of service possible. Whether this is making a light meal, getting them dressed in the morning, engaging in a conversation or delivering personal care, quality is at the core of everything we do.”

For more information on Visiting Angels’ services, visit visiting-angels.co.uk/southherts.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Hatfield alleyway stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in a Hatfield alleyway

Police helicopter called out after bike stolen by group with knife in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was used in the search yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Hatfield alleyway stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in a Hatfield alleyway

Police helicopter called out after bike stolen by group with knife in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was used in the search yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Retired policeman says ‘laughter is the best medicine’ as he joins Hatfield carers

Terry McCarthy came out of retirement to become a carer. Picture: Visiting Angels.

Which Potters Bar restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Black Lives Matter march held in Hatfield in response to alleged police brutality

Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Bike thefts at Hatfield train station prompt release of CCTV images

Police have released images after Hatfield Station bike thefts. Picture: BTP