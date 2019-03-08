Hundreds enjoy mature motors at Mill Green vintage day

Classic Car Mill Green Museum - Justin Barrett and Kara Lines (Jeep Jump Jive). Archant

Mill Green's Classic Car and Vintage Day took place over the weekend, attracting hundreds.

Families came from far and wide to the retro-themed day at Mill Green Museum on Sunday.

Attendees were treated to some good old-fashioned entertainment including live music and authentic Lindy Hop dance demonstrations.

The selection of classic cars from a number of eras drew plenty of attention from the crowds.

Welwyn Hatfield councillor Terry Mitchinson said: "It was fantastic to see over 400 people attend the Classic Car and Vintage day at Mill Green, with many wearing their best vintage gear! It was the perfect way to spend a Sunday with friends and family, with something for everyone to enjoy - from live performances to vintage stalls to Mill Green's famous cream teas."

The next event in the museum's calendar is the Teddy Bear Fun Day on August 21.