Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man was found with an unexplained head injury in Welwyn Garden City today.

Officers were called to Vine Close at 12.18am this morning to reports of a man in his sixties who had suffered a serious head injury.

The man was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Detective Constable Gary Larkman, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “At this time, the man’s injury is unexplained and we would like to rule out the possibility that the man has been a victim of crime.

“If he has been the victim of crime, then we will be thoroughly investigating what has happened.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area between the times of 8.30pm yesterday and midnight last night.

“If you saw what happened, or if you have any other information about the man’s injury, please get in touch.

“If you think you can help, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or through email at gary.larkman@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 3 of March 18.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. In over 30 years, Crimestoppers charity has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.