Review of the year 2019: September was the month of Aplacas, Vin Diesel and ill-judged comments

The new and improved White Lion Square. Picture: WHBC. Archant

The biggest news of the month in Hatfield was not alpacas racing down a road near the town but White Lion square reopening - with the Pearl finally coming home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alpacas were seen on the road near Hatfield. Picture: Steven Rafferty. Alpacas were seen on the road near Hatfield. Picture: Steven Rafferty.

The statue, carved by sculptor James Butler, returned to the revamped square after 30 years. The square also now boasts table tennis, children's play equipment, seating areas and bike stands.

In celebrity news, a new Amazon series began filming at Welwyn Garden City's Shredded Wheat factory.

Eagle-eyed residents may have spotted Simon Pegg and Nick Frost - who have previously collaborated on Hot Fuzz and The World's End in Welwyn Garden City - shooting their new show Truth Seekers.

Fast & Furious 9 star Vin Diesel, who plays street racer Dominic Toretto in the fast-paced action adventure series, was also seen at Hatfield House - where some of the new film was shot.

Left to Right: Local resident, Mark Lampert; Pearl sculptor, James Butler; the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Sarah Beazley; Adrian Hawkins, deputy chair of Hertfordshire LEP; Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Tony Kingsbury and Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg. Picture: WHBC. Left to Right: Local resident, Mark Lampert; Pearl sculptor, James Butler; the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Sarah Beazley; Adrian Hawkins, deputy chair of Hertfordshire LEP; Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Tony Kingsbury and Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg. Picture: WHBC.

And finally, former England goalkeeper David James from Welwyn Garden City debuted on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and survived his first dance-off.

We also celebrated cancer awareness month with the story of three-year-old Zachary from Welwyn Garden City.

His Mum Hayley said: "Zach is now a very happy, healthy three-year-old who, although he has to be a little more careful than other children due to the weakness of having no quad muscle in one leg, can walk, run, jump, climb, swim, play football and do almost anything he sets his mind to."

Open water swimming and fishing were also suspended at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City due to blue-green algae.

Potters Bar also made headlines when a sixth-former was awarded a silver medal in an international maths competition.

Arun Thomas, who attends Dame Alice Owen's School, received the award in the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) 2019, which was held in Bath and has more than 100 countries taking part.

Things got a little tense at Potters Bar's Hertsmere Borough Council, where a meeting about the leader's expenses ended in a shouting match.

And this was not the end of the trouble for the leader Cllr Morris Bright, who is also a Potters Bar county councillor, as his use of the phrase "bent over and took it" at a county council meeting was determined as "ill-judged", but not in breach of the authority's code of conduct.

Zach at the beginning of his chemotherapy. Picture: Hayley Zipfell Zach at the beginning of his chemotherapy. Picture: Hayley Zipfell

However, Hertsmere Borough Council did agree to declare a climate emergency and cut its carbon emissions at the end of the month.