Brookmans Park Village Day returning for first time since 2019

Having been cancelled for two years because of the pandemic, a much-loved village fun day is back with a bang.

This year's Brookmans Park Village Day takes place on June 18, and promises to be an amazing event which organisers say represents the essence of a close-knit Hertfordshire village.

Dog Safety Display at Brookmans Park Village Day. - Credit: Simon Jenkins

Volunteers from Brookmans Park School will be juggling parenting and employment alongside trying to raise money to provide village children with the best school environment possible.

North Mymms Scouts Group Tombola at a previous Brookmans Park Village Day. - Credit: Simon Jenkins

They are joined by other members of the local community to ensure the day is a massive success, with the family butchers running the barbecue, The Brookmans pub providing drinks and staff for the bar, and bakers and cake makers contributing towards the refreshments.

Daisy Venables enjoys the bumper car ride at Brookmans Park Village Day. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

One of the organisers, Katie Goodheart, said: "There will be mega slides, trampolines, crazy golf, football shootouts, bungee runs and a whole plethora of exciting attractions on the day, with the focus of raising money for the village primary school whilst providing an enjoyable family day out.

"For the first time ever we will be running a cashless event so people will purchase freedom pass wristbands which allow unlimited goes on certain attractions or tokens to pay for individual games and stalls.

Adriana, Lily, Rhianna, Megan and Eva, 12, enjoy the day out at Brookmans Park Village Day. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Potters Bar Crusaders will be running a beat the goalie event, and local Beavers, Cubs, Brownies, Rainbows and the youth club will be running stalls.

"On average we normally get 1,500 attendees and in previous years have raised in excess of £15,000. This is the biggest event of our year and we want to do everything possible to make it a success and to showcase what our village has to offer."

The first Brookmans Park Village Day took place in June 1959 to mark the official opening of the school's new swimming pool, and was so popular that it became an annual event for the community, raising money for the PTA and local charities.

This year's event takes place at Brookmans Park Primary School between 1-5pm, with entry just £2.