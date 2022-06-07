News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Uni of Herts nursing student wins Student Ambassador of the Year award

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:17 AM June 7, 2022
Pic Greg Macvean 05/06/2022RCN Congress opening at SECC Glasgow

Victoria Udeh collected her award at the Royal College of Nursing Congress 2022. - Credit: Greg Macvean Photography

A nursing student at the University of Hertfordshire has won the Royal College of Nursing Student Ambassador of the Year award.

Victoria Udeh received the accolade for her efforts supporting fellow students, including advocating for the principles of nursing and highlighting major issues such as staffing levels.

She collected her honour at the RCN Congress, saying: “It has been a great pleasure representing students for the past 20 months. Winning this award means that I am on the right track and my work is being felt.

“I feel so elated and encouraged to do much more. Thank you to everyone who believed in me.”

Victoria is currently studying for her MSc in Mental Health, all while chairing the Student Council, the Nursing Society and the Nigeria-Ghana Society, as well as sitting on the board of trustees at the Uni of Herts.

Upon completing her course, she hopes to become a forensic nurse.

“A huge congratulations to Victoria for winning this award and for all the work she does to support and represent her fellow students,” added Teresa Budrey, RCN eastern regional director.

