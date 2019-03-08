Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan describes her as a 'superstar'

PUBLISHED: 15:22 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 05 August 2019

Carol Morgan, mother of missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Carol Morgan, mother of missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A victim impact statement read on behalf of Carol Morgan, mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan, described her as "my shining light and my superstar".

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts PoliceShohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Ms Morgan was described as a "natural" who would have been "an amazing midwife".

The statement continued: "She was such a wonderful person, selfless, caring, loved by so many.

You may also want to watch:

"She would always look after me when I came home after a long shift, cooking lovely home-cooked meals."

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of Joy's murder at Reading Crown Court today.

READ MORE: Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Israel, wearing spectacles and a navy three-piece suit, expressed no emotion as the statement was read by prosecutor Peter Shaw.

He will be sentenced this afternoon by judge Michael Soole.

Most Read

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield station among UK’s best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield station among UK’s best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Shohfah-El Israel jailed for minimum 17 years for murder of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel has been sentenced for the murder of missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan describes her as a ‘superstar’

Carol Morgan, mother of missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists