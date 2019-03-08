Mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan describes her as a 'superstar'

A victim impact statement read on behalf of Carol Morgan, mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan, described her as "my shining light and my superstar".

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Ms Morgan was described as a "natural" who would have been "an amazing midwife".

The statement continued: "She was such a wonderful person, selfless, caring, loved by so many.

"She would always look after me when I came home after a long shift, cooking lovely home-cooked meals."

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of Joy's murder at Reading Crown Court today.

Israel, wearing spectacles and a navy three-piece suit, expressed no emotion as the statement was read by prosecutor Peter Shaw.

He will be sentenced this afternoon by judge Michael Soole.