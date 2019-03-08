Mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan describes her as a 'superstar'
PUBLISHED: 15:22 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 05 August 2019
Archant
A victim impact statement read on behalf of Carol Morgan, mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan, described her as "my shining light and my superstar".
Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police
Ms Morgan was described as a "natural" who would have been "an amazing midwife".
The statement continued: "She was such a wonderful person, selfless, caring, loved by so many.
You may also want to watch:
"She would always look after me when I came home after a long shift, cooking lovely home-cooked meals."
Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of Joy's murder at Reading Crown Court today.
READ MORE: Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan
Israel, wearing spectacles and a navy three-piece suit, expressed no emotion as the statement was read by prosecutor Peter Shaw.
He will be sentenced this afternoon by judge Michael Soole.