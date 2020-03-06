Tewin author releases first book focusing on growing up with vision impairment

Eastenders actor Jake Wood gets his copy signed by Vicki. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Tewin author has published her first book which looks at the story of growing up with a rare genetic eye condition.

Vicki L. Griggs at the launch of her book "Vis-Ability". Picture: Supplied Vicki L. Griggs at the launch of her book "Vis-Ability". Picture: Supplied

Vicki L. Griggs had a launch celebration at Welwyn Garden City's Waterstones last week for her book: Vis-Ability - Raising Awareness of Vision Impairment.

The book introduces readers to Vicki, who was diagnosed with a rare eye condition at the age of four and then had to make the heartbreaking decision to have a prosthetic eye fitted at the tender age of thirteen.

Vicki describes the difficulties that she encountered at school and as she entered adulthood.

Vis-Ability strives to raise awarement of vision impairment and contains advice on how to deal with a visual disability, as well as a variety of options on offer for those who are visually impaired.

Vicki said: "I wrote this book because I feel that in general, there is a misunderstanding of the definition of vision impairment. I can change this through telling my story of living with a disability that is invisible to the public eye."

Vicki L. Griggs is registered as partially sighted. Having been a patient at Moorfields Eye Hospital since she was four years old, she has been working there for over seven years as a play leader in the Richard Desmond Children's Eye Centre.