Welwyn vet practice awarded for its cat-friendly measures

Mimram Veterinary Centre in Welwyn has been recognised for new measures which minimise stress for cats.

The improvements have led the practice in Church Street to be awarded Silver Cat Friendly Clinic status by the International Society of Feline Medicine, the veterinary division of the charity International Cat Care.

To achieve the accreditation, the veterinary team boosted its knowledge of cat health, handling and behaviour.

Mimram introduced a separate waiting area away from dogs, where felines can be up high to help them feel safe. The practice also provides blankets covered in a calming pheromone spray that cats can sit on while they are being examined or can be placed over their carrier to help them relax.

To help achieve the accreditation vet Jade Whitehurst has become a feline champion at the practice.

Jade said: “We are very proud of the care we offer our feline patients, and every member of our team is gentle and caring – I haven’t met a better team for cat-friendly handling. We all love cats and are dedicated to making sure they receive the very best care and treatment when they are here."