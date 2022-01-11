News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Welwyn vet practice awarded for its cat-friendly measures

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 9:17 AM January 11, 2022
Feline champions veterinary nurse Sharon Jordan and vet Jade Whitehurst with white and grey fluffy cat at vets in Welwyn.

Feline champions veterinary nurse Sharon Jordan (pictured left) and vet Jade Whitehurst with Buzz the cat. - Credit: Mimram Veterinary Centre

Mimram Veterinary Centre in Welwyn has been recognised for new measures which minimise stress for cats.

The improvements have led the practice in Church Street to be awarded Silver Cat Friendly Clinic status by the International Society of Feline Medicine, the veterinary division of the charity International Cat Care.

To achieve the accreditation, the veterinary team boosted its knowledge of cat health, handling and behaviour.

Mimram introduced a separate waiting area away from dogs, where felines can be up high to help them feel safe. The practice also provides blankets covered in a calming pheromone spray that cats can sit on while they are being examined or can be placed over their carrier to help them relax.

To help achieve the accreditation vet Jade Whitehurst has become a feline champion at the practice.

Jade said: “We are very proud of the care we offer our feline patients, and every member of our team is gentle and caring – I haven’t met a better team for cat-friendly handling. We all love cats and are dedicated to making sure they receive the very best care and treatment when they are here."

Most Read

  1. 1 County council ordered to pay £900 over SEND failure
  2. 2 Nightingale surge hub: 'Dramatic changes' at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  3. 3 Brain tumour patient opens up on giving birth to miracle baby
  1. 4 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage
  2. 5 Henry Moore sculpture leaves Welwyn Garden City
  3. 6 Chatty duo reflects on emotional community-building conversations
  4. 7 M&M's and Missguided makeup among items recalled after safety concerns
  5. 8 New golf academy complex at Brookmans Park to be one of the best in UK
  6. 9 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  7. 10 Man wanted in connection to assault, fraud and coercion
Welwyn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of planet Mercury from space. Image elements furnished by NASA.

University of Hertfordshire

When to see four planets in the night sky at once

Brianna Smart

Logo Icon
The Training Zone

New state-of-the-art gym set to open in Welwyn Garden City

Dan Mountney

person
Flooding on St Albans Road West in Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Herts Live News

Flooding in Hatfield 'damages' vehicles

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Monread Lodge, Knebworth

Care home in Knebworth rated 'inadequate'

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon