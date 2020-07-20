Advanced search

Car fire closes A414 westbound near Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 15:24 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 20 July 2020

The fire has closed the A414 Hertford Road near Hatfield. Picture: HCC/Google Maps

The A414 westbound carriageway has been closed near Hatfield due to a car fire.

This is affecting Hertford Road from the B1455 to the A1000 junction.

One fire engine from Hatfield and one from Welwyn Garden City attended and used a breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put-out the fire.

There are also delays on the eastbound stretch.

