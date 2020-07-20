Car fire closes A414 westbound near Hatfield

The fire has closed the A414 Hertford Road near Hatfield. Picture: HCC/Google Maps Archant

The A414 westbound carriageway has been closed near Hatfield due to a car fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is affecting Hertford Road from the B1455 to the A1000 junction.

One fire engine from Hatfield and one from Welwyn Garden City attended and used a breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put-out the fire.

There are also delays on the eastbound stretch.