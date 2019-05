Lane reopened after vehicle fire on M25 near Potters Bar

One lane was closed after a vehicle fire on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A vehicle caught fire on the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire broke out on the anti-clockwise carriageway shortly before 4pm.

Traffic officers put a lane closure in place while they attended the scene to recover the vehicle and clear up spillage.

The lane was reopened at around 5.30pm.