Vegan market returning to Welwyn Garden City

Published: 12:48 PM February 10, 2022
Welwyn Garden City vegan market

The market will run from 10.30am to 4pm in Stonehills Spuare. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Back for the first time in 2022, Vegan Market Co is returning to Welwyn Garden City this weekend.

Taking place in Stonehills Square from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, the event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Vegan Market Co

Vegan Market Co first came to Welwyn Garden City last October. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Vegan Market Co first came to Welwyn Garden City last October, and founder Lewis Beresford is looking forward to being back.

“We are so excited to be back in Welwyn Garden City,” he said.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

Welwyn Garden City vegan market

A wide range of food, clothing and charity stalls will be available. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Welwyn Garden City.”

To find out more visit www.veganmarkets.co.uk.

Welwyn Garden City News

