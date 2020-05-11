Gallery

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council remembers VE Day

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commemorating VE Day 75. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Archant

Wreaths were laid at the war memorials by Welwyn Hatfield council on VE Day to honour the service and sacrifice of those who made the ultimate sacrifice 75 years ago.

It was also a time to reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives in communities across the world.

Councillor and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Roger Trigg said: “As we pay tribute to the unity and sacrifice of the second world war generation, let’s take a moment to reflect on those same qualities today. Thanks to you, they continue to burn bright in our communities, during these challenging times. Please keep looking after each other, stay safe and I wish you all a very special VE Day.”

As a signature of the Armed Forces Covenant, the council’s Armed Forces Covenant Champion, Councillor Glyn Hayes, paid a special tribute to the nation’s service men and women:

“Today, we remember the incredible service of our armed forces and the sacrifices they’ve made. We honour our servicemen and women both past and present for their contribution to this country, with many risking their lives for it.

“At home or abroad, they are always on the front line, serving the community and helping to keep us safe. We are truly grateful.”

Across the borough, Welwyn Hatfield residents made the most of the sunshine, and celebrated VE Day in their own unique, social distancing style. Homes were decorated with union jack bunting and flags, there were picnics on door steps and neighbours chatted to neighbours.

A collection of Welwyn Hatfield VE Day memories, plus video messages from Roger and Glyn can be found here: one.welhat.gov.uk/VE-day.

