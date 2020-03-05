Advanced search

Two trees crush van in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 11:18 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 05 March 2020

A van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin Taylor

A van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin Taylor

A builder in Potters Bar was shocked when he heard a loud bang and found his van crushed under two large trees.

A van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin TaylorA van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin Taylor

Around 1.30pm yesterday Kevin Taylor was working on a house on Cedar Close, when he heard a noise but he assumed it was just the scaffolding.

Kevin, of Sailsbury builders, said: "We were on the scaffolding and heard a creaking, we thought it was the scaffolding

However after hearing the loud noise Kevin saw his van pinned under two large trees.

Kevin added: "If anyone was down the road at the time they would be dead".

A van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin TaylorA van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin Taylor

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident.

The van is likely to need extensive repairs after suffering a lot of damage, with the roof being serverly dented and disfigured.

The trees were cleared away from the van within a few hours.

The van after the trees had been removed. Picture: Kevin TaylorThe van after the trees had been removed. Picture: Kevin Taylor

The damage is apparent on the inside of the van. Picture: Kevin TaylorThe damage is apparent on the inside of the van. Picture: Kevin Taylor

A van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin TaylorA van was crushed by trees in Potters Bar. Picture: Kevin Taylor

The root of one of the trees. Picture: Kevin TaylorThe root of one of the trees. Picture: Kevin Taylor

