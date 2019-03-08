Delays on M25 near Potters Bar after van blocks lane

There are delays on the M25 near Potters Bar due a van blocking one lane. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

One lane has been closed on the M25 near Potters Bar due to a van blocking the outside lane.

The van is against the central reservation on the clockwise carriageway of the M25, between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Highways officers were unable to move the van, so stopped traffic while putting the lane closure in place.

Traffic has been released and the lane remains closed while officers recover the vehicle.