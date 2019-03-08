Delays on M25 near Potters Bar after van blocks lane
PUBLISHED: 15:37 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 05 April 2019
Archant
One lane has been closed on the M25 near Potters Bar due to a van blocking the outside lane.
The van is against the central reservation on the clockwise carriageway of the M25, between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.
Highways officers were unable to move the van, so stopped traffic while putting the lane closure in place.
Traffic has been released and the lane remains closed while officers recover the vehicle.