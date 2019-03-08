Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays on M25 near Potters Bar after van blocks lane

PUBLISHED: 15:37 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 05 April 2019

There are delays on the M25 near Potters Bar due a van blocking one lane. Picture: Danny Loo

There are delays on the M25 near Potters Bar due a van blocking one lane. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

One lane has been closed on the M25 near Potters Bar due to a van blocking the outside lane.

The van is against the central reservation on the clockwise carriageway of the M25, between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Highways officers were unable to move the van, so stopped traffic while putting the lane closure in place.

Traffic has been released and the lane remains closed while officers recover the vehicle.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Delays on M25 near Potters Bar after van blocks lane

There are delays on the M25 near Potters Bar due a van blocking one lane. Picture: Danny Loo

Caravan torched and two cars damaged in Welwyn Garden City arson attack

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

We have lift-off! 400 Potters Bar pupils in cross-school ‘Martian’ concert

Over 400 pupils got involved in a cross-schools concert in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied

Dylan Ebengo loving life at Welwyn Garden City despite team’s struggles on the pitch

Dylan Ebengo says he is continually learning since joining Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City nursery practitioners climb Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise funds for Mind

Snowdon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists