More than 50,000 residents across Welwyn Hatfield have had COVID vaccination
- Credit: PA
Over 50,000 people in Welwyn Hatfield have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the latest NHS England data shows.
The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday and shows vaccinations of those living in Welwyn Hatfield on a neighbourhood level.
The Welwyn Hatfield Times has compiled the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).
There are 16 MSOAs in Welwyn Hatfield, across which 52,377 people have now had at least their first dose of the vaccine.
Hatfield North and West is the area that has seen the most under-45s vaccinated, with 1,132 people having at least once vaccination.
Closely following behind is Hatfield South, where 1,043 have received a minimum of one jab.
Welwyn and Hatfield Garden Village is home to the highest vaccinated population of people, with 4,020 vaccinated at least once.
