New Welwyn Hatfield waste collector from end of month

A new Welwyn Hatfield waste collector will take over from Serco at the end of the month.

From March 28, Urbaser Limited - which already operates in North and East Herts - will be taking over from the council's current rubbish service.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will be reviewing the current rubbish service to make sure it's the most effective and efficient service but there will be no immediate changes to residents' bin collection days.

Mark Piggott, Urbaser business development manager, said: 'Residents will continue to use the same bins and they will be collected on the same day at the same frequency as they are now. The only change residents will notice, is a fleet of new vehicles and our employees' new uniform.'

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, who is executive member for environment and planning, said: 'We're really pleased to be partnering with Urbaser to deliver value for money and better services for our residents.

'We've been working closely with Serco over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and I would like thank them for their many years of hard work in the borough.

'It's business as usual for bin collections, however, with an average of 15,000 bins being emptied a day, we would ask residents to bear with us as Urbaser settles in to the new service and to continue to report any missed collections to us within 48 hours.'

Further improvements are also being made to the service from September 2020, at no extra cost to householders, with additional collections of weekly food waste and the introduction of clothing, household batteries and small electrical items, to be collected at the kerbside.

There are also plans put forward - at a full meeting of the council - to look at rolling out recycling at all flats, and a committee has now taken a decision on how that could be achieved.

The nine year Urbaser contract, awarded in 2019, is valued at around £4.6m a year.

There will also be a refuse vehicle on display featuring digital screens which will be used to promote waste and recycling messages on March 18 from 9am to 1pm at Hatfield Market Place and on March 21 from 9am to 1pm at Cherry Tree car park, Campus East in Welwyn Garden City.