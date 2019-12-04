Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Public Notice Archant

URBASER LTD of First Floor, Westmoreland House, 80-86 Bath Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL53 7JT is applying for a licence to use Tewin road Depot, tewin road, Welwyn Garden City AL7 1BD as an operating centre for 32 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

URBASER LTD of First Floor, Westmoreland House, 80-86 Bath Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL53 7JT is applying for a licence to use Tewin road Depot, tewin road, Welwyn Garden City AL7 1BD as an operating centre for 32 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.

A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.