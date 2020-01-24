Three people taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City crash
PUBLISHED: 11:44 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 24 January 2020
Ambulance services took three people to hospital following a crash in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.
The crash between a black Mercedes A140 and a black Vauxhall Zafira at 3.47pm closed Heronswood Road, while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Recovery was arranged for both vehicles and the fire and rescue service were also called.
East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance following a call at 3.41pm.
It took three people to Stevenage's Lister Hospital by land ambulance for further care.
Two of these people were slightly injured according to police.
