Advanced search

Reported stabbings at Hatfield's University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

PUBLISHED: 13:50 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 20 December 2019

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Photographs copyright © University of Hertfordshire

Two stabbings at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield have been reported to police in the last two days.

The University has responded, on Facebook, to the allegations at Newton Court, Roberts Way and College Lane campus by saying it has suspended students in the interim pending the investigation.

It told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that it takes these incidents "extremely seriously" and they are working with police to find out what happened.

And in a separate Facebook post said these incidents are "isolated" and told students: "Please be aware, we are running student support drop-in sessions today at 12pm to 2pm in B440, 1st floor Hutton Hub for any additional support.

"Although these incidents are very rare, we want to reassure you of our security and safety measures on campus.

You may also want to watch:

"Please remember our security team operates 365 days a year and has a 24-hour manned control room, coupled with 24-hour patrolling officers covering all areas of both campuses. We have currently increased our security presence, and if you do have specific concerns about the safety of yourself or someone else while on campus, please get in touch."

Police say at around 3am yesterday a group of people at the University of Hertfordshire's student housing in Newton Court got into a fight.

During this incident, a man sustained a slash wound to his arm and needed stitches.

The second incident, in the early hours of this morning, has been reported to the Welwyn Hatfield Times by multiple sources and we are awaiting details from the police.

Enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference for the Newton Court incident 41/113611/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

CCTV appeal following robberies in Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

CCTV appeal following robberies in Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Reported stabbings at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

18-year-old needs stitches after ‘slash wound’ in Hatfield

A man was stabbed at student housing. Picture: Helen Drake.

Facebook ‘one-stop grooming shop’ warning as Herts and Beds online sex offences revealed

Plans to offer end-to-end encyption to Facebook and Instagram will give paedophiles a place to hide, the NSPCC warns. Picture: Pexels

Affordable housing in Hatfield snaps building award

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council accepted the award in London. Picture: WHBC.

Decision on quarry between Hatfield and St Albans stalls due to Environment Agency no-show

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists