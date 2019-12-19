Reported stabbings at Hatfield's University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni. Photographs copyright © University of Hertfordshire

Two stabbings at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield have been reported to police in the last two days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The University has responded, on Facebook, to the allegations at Newton Court, Roberts Way and College Lane campus by saying it has suspended students in the interim pending the investigation.

It told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that it takes these incidents "extremely seriously" and they are working with police to find out what happened.

And in a separate Facebook post said these incidents are "isolated" and told students: "Please be aware, we are running student support drop-in sessions today at 12pm to 2pm in B440, 1st floor Hutton Hub for any additional support.

"Although these incidents are very rare, we want to reassure you of our security and safety measures on campus.

You may also want to watch:

"Please remember our security team operates 365 days a year and has a 24-hour manned control room, coupled with 24-hour patrolling officers covering all areas of both campuses. We have currently increased our security presence, and if you do have specific concerns about the safety of yourself or someone else while on campus, please get in touch."

Police say at around 3am yesterday a group of people at the University of Hertfordshire's student housing in Newton Court got into a fight.

During this incident, a man sustained a slash wound to his arm and needed stitches.

The second incident, in the early hours of this morning, has been reported to the Welwyn Hatfield Times by multiple sources and we are awaiting details from the police.

Enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference for the Newton Court incident 41/113611/19.