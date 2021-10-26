News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Drink spiking: University of Hertfordshire students join Girls Night In protest

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 7:32 AM October 26, 2021   
All night events at The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus

All night events at The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in Hatfield have been cancelled until the end of April. Picture: Casey Gutteridge - Credit: Archant

In response to concerns around gendered violence, University of Hertfordshire students will protest on November 3 to take a stand against drink spiking in nightclubs.

The Girls Night In campaign - where women boycott clubs - started in Edinburgh. Hertfordshire University's students have adapted the protest. 

"I think it's important that females are not forced to stay inside," explained Rhiannon Ellis, president of the University's Students' Union, "That's why I decided I want to lead a vigil on campus with a kind of 'reclaim the night' theme'.

"We will still be a part of the Girls Night In campaign. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together and show their support no matter what their gender is."

A Herts University meme Instagram account called Memefordshire has also expressed its support.

"It’s been amazing to see this grassroots campaign grow all the way from Instagram to BBC news," its spokesperson said.

You may also want to watch:

University of Hertfordshire
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One double bed and two single beds in Travelodge hotel Hatfield

People

Family of four ‘distraught’ after living in single hotel room for nearly...

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Lucian Agape, 36, from Hatfield, has been jailed after a string of indecent exposures across Stevenage and North Herts

Herts Live

Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City

9 questions to decide how Welwyn Garden City you are!

Dan Mountney

person
Halloween crocheted postbox topper with pumpkin, gravestones, skeleton and ghost figures on a Welywn Garden City postbox

People

Meet the woman behind Welwyn Garden City’s Halloween postbox topper

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon