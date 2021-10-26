Published: 7:32 AM October 26, 2021

All night events at The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in Hatfield have been cancelled until the end of April. Picture: Casey Gutteridge - Credit: Archant

In response to concerns around gendered violence, University of Hertfordshire students will protest on November 3 to take a stand against drink spiking in nightclubs.

The Girls Night In campaign - where women boycott clubs - started in Edinburgh. Hertfordshire University's students have adapted the protest.

"I think it's important that females are not forced to stay inside," explained Rhiannon Ellis, president of the University's Students' Union, "That's why I decided I want to lead a vigil on campus with a kind of 'reclaim the night' theme'.

"We will still be a part of the Girls Night In campaign. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together and show their support no matter what their gender is."

A Herts University meme Instagram account called Memefordshire has also expressed its support.

"It’s been amazing to see this grassroots campaign grow all the way from Instagram to BBC news," its spokesperson said.