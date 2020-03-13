Advanced search

Student tests positive for coronavirus at Uni of Herts in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 07:31 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 13 March 2020

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

A student at the University of Hertfordshire has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hatfield-based university said as a precaution its cleaned the affected areas in accordance with Public Health England advice.

Sharon Harrison-Barker, secretary and registrar at the University of Hertfordshire said: 'We are working closely with the NHS and Public Health England to support the affected student and can confirm that the patient is being looked after at home.

'We also want to reassure our students, their parents and our staff that the health, safety and security of community is always our highest priority.

'We urge any students or staff who are experiencing a new continuous cough or a high temperature to self-isolate for seven days, even if symptoms are mild.

'The University will continue to regularly share Public Health England information and advice to our students and staff about how to protect themselves from the virus and when to contact the NHS and the University.

'We have cleaned affected areas in accordance with Public Health England advice and we have installed additional hand sanitisers and public health advice posters at all entrances and receptions across the University.'

There are 18 confirmed cases in the county of Hertfordshire as of yesterday morning and one person has died at West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust.

The patient, who was in their eighties, had underlying health conditions, and is said to have died at Watford Hospital.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: 'I offer my sincere condolences to their friends and family and ask that their privacy is respected.

