‘Enhanced cleaning regimes’ at Uni of Herts in response to coronavirus

The University of Hertfordshire has said it has enhanced its cleaning regimes in response to coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Hatfield-based university said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and we are regularly sharing the latest Public Health England information and advice to our students and staff to provide reassurance and support.

"The risk to individuals remains low and the University of Hertfordshire continues to operate as normal.

"We have enhanced our cleaning regimes and additional hand sanitisers and public health information posters have been installed at key areas across the University."

The University of Hertfordshire has over 24,000 students with nearly 4,000 of those coming from outside the European Union and over 6,500 taking courses abroad.

There are currently three confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire.