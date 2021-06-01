University installs rainbow crossings to celebrate Pride Month

Published: 11:17 AM June 1, 2021

One of the two new rainbow crossing at the University of Hertfordshire - Credit: Uni of Herts

Two new rainbow crossings have been installed at the University of Hertfordshire to celebrate the start of Pride Month.

The crossings feature the Pride Progress Flag, which represents the diversity of the LGBT+ community.

The installation acts as a permanent, visible expression of the university’s commitment to celebrating diversity and advancing equality at the institution.

The crossings can be found between The Street and Hertfordshire Sports Village on the University’s de Havilland campus, and outside the Film, Music and Media Building on College Lane.

They were unveiled at an event on campus on Thursday, March 27, attended by Mohammed Ilyas, the university’s head of quality, diversity and inclusion, and the chairs of the LGBTQ+ staff network.

Alongside the installation of the new crossings, the university and Hertfordshire Students’ Union is hosting a range of Covid-safe events for students and staff to celebrate Pride Month, including cinema screenings, fairs, and a campus-to-campus Pride March.

Mohammed Ilyas, head of equality, diversity and inclusion, said: “We welcome people from all walks of life at Herts, and we’re immensely proud of our diverse and inclusive community.

"The events taking place throughout June will give students and staff the opportunity to listen to the experiences of the LGBT+ community, learn how to be an ally, and understand the issues faced by LGBT+ people.”

Chloe McKendrick, president of the LGBT+ Society at Hertfordshire Students’ Union, said: “We’re looking forward to marking Pride Month at Herts with events like Pride Bingo, the return of our Pronouns Workshop, and the Pride March.

"There will be something for everybody to get involved in. I’m proud of how the University and Students’ Union actively promotes and encourages equality, diversity and inclusivity, and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside them to plan our celebration of everything LGBT+ this June.”

For more information on events, such as when the university's pride parade is taking place, visit www.herts.ac.uk/life/spring-summer-events-calendar.