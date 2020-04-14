Global scientists investigating COVID-19 joined by Hatfeld’s Uni of Herts

Coronavirus is being investigated by University of Hertfordshire scientists. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield will work with other scientists to investigate COVID-19.

UoH’s scientists will join the Global Consortium of Chemosensory Researchers (GCCR) to look at the relationship between the virus and rapid onset smell loss, a marker for COVID-19, which is present in the absence of other symptoms.

Dr Michael Schmuker and Dr Ritesh Kumar, from the university’s Biocomputation group, are part of this initiative with more than 500 clinicians, neurobiologists, data scientists, cognitive scientists, sensory researchers and technicians from 38 countries.

The GCCR will use data collected in a worldwide survey to unravel how the virus is transmitted and how to prevent its spread.

It will be available to individuals and clinicians on the GCCR website: gcchemosensr.org.

Anyone suddenly experiencing smell loss should self-isolate and consult the NHS on 111.