Advanced search

Global scientists investigating COVID-19 joined by Hatfeld’s Uni of Herts

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 14 April 2020

Coronavirus is being investigated by University of Hertfordshire scientists. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Coronavirus is being investigated by University of Hertfordshire scientists. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield will work with other scientists to investigate COVID-19.

UoH’s scientists will join the Global Consortium of Chemosensory Researchers (GCCR) to look at the relationship between the virus and rapid onset smell loss, a marker for COVID-19, which is present in the absence of other symptoms.

Dr Michael Schmuker and Dr Ritesh Kumar, from the university’s Biocomputation group, are part of this initiative with more than 500 clinicians, neurobiologists, data scientists, cognitive scientists, sensory researchers and technicians from 38 countries.

The GCCR will use data collected in a worldwide survey to unravel how the virus is transmitted and how to prevent its spread.

It will be available to individuals and clinicians on the GCCR website: gcchemosensr.org.

Anyone suddenly experiencing smell loss should self-isolate and consult the NHS on 111.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield school pleads for donations as families struggle home schooling with no internet

Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School

Proposals submitted to turn former North Mymms Indian takeaway into housing

The former Waterend Spice takeaway and restaurant has been vacant for six months. Picture: Google Street View,

Members worried over lack of maintenance at Welwyn Garden City-based golf course

Panshanger Golf Complex

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Most Read

Hatfield school pleads for donations as families struggle home schooling with no internet

Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School

Proposals submitted to turn former North Mymms Indian takeaway into housing

The former Waterend Spice takeaway and restaurant has been vacant for six months. Picture: Google Street View,

Members worried over lack of maintenance at Welwyn Garden City-based golf course

Panshanger Golf Complex

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Brookmans Park school raises over £5,000 to make PPE for care workers and NHS

Queenswood School makes a delivery to Watford General Hospital. Picture: Queenswood School.

Global scientists investigating COVID-19 joined by Hatfeld’s Uni of Herts

Coronavirus is being investigated by University of Hertfordshire scientists. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Herts residents with sight loss offered support during coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing can prove difficult to people with sight loss.

Members worried over lack of maintenance at Welwyn Garden City-based golf course

Panshanger Golf Complex
Drive 24