Welwyn Hatfield hustings to take place at University of Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 28 November 2019

Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidates left to right: Rosie Newbigging for Labour, Oliver Sayers for the Greens, Grant Shapps for the Conservatives and Paul Zukowskyj for the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Supplied by all the candidates respectively.

Archant

The University of Hertfordshire will hold hustings in Hatfield ahead of the General Election on December 12.

Students, staff and the public are invited to put their questions to the Welwyn Hatfield candidates from the Conservative Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Green Party at the Forum, College Lane campus.

All Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidates will be there - Rosie Newbigging for Labour, Oliver Sayers for the Greens, Grant Shapps for the Conservatives and Paul Zukowskyj for the Liberal Democrats.

Professor Quintin McKellar - vice-chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire, who will chair the hustings - said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to get involved and put their questions to the candidates, finding out what they have to say on the issues that matter most to them".

Rida Shafqat, president of the Hertfordshire Students' Union, said: "This is one of the most important elections in a generation and we're pleased to be able to welcome the candidates to the university.

"I'd like to encourage students and staff to take this opportunity and contribute to the political process."

The event is free and starts at 6pm on Tuesday, December 3.

You can book your attendance online at herts.ac.uk/about-us/events/2019/election-hustings and submit a question to the candidates.

