Welwyn Garden City teenager charged with Hatfield bike theft

A 17-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City has been charged. Picture: Helen Drake. Archant

A teenager from WGC has been charged with theft after a bike worth £3,500 was stolen in Hatfield.

On Monday, March 16, an electric bike was stolen from College Lane near the University of Hertfordshire.

After extensive CCTV enquiries by the police, a 17-year-old boy from WGC was arrested and charged with theft on Monday (April 13) and will appear at St Albans Youth Court on Wednesday, May 20.

PC Jenifer Edwards said: “We understand how frustrating crime like this is and we do all we can to tackle it. I hope this result is reassuring to the local community and shows that it is still very much business as usual for the constabulary at this time.

“The bike is still outstanding at this time and I would urge anyone who has seen it or perhaps been offered it for sale to get in touch. The bike’s make is specialised and it is dark blue with red on the side.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind bike owners of the steps they can take to help protect their bike from theft. For example, we recommend that you lock your bike frame and your wheels to something with two different types of lock.

“It’s important to invest in good quality security – we suggest spending between 10 to 15 per cent of the value of the bike on its security.

“It’s also a good idea to register your bike at bikeregister.com. If your bike does get stolen and is then found, this national register will help us to return it to you.”

If you have information on the stolen bike, you can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/23277/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

To find out more about the university policing team, please visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you’re a student and would like to give them feedback on policing, you can text STUDENTVOICE to 66099 followed by your comments, or visit bit.ly/thestudent-voice.