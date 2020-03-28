Hatfield’s Uni of Herts donates PPE equipment to NHS teams

The University of Hertfordshire has given the PPE equipment to the NHS. Picture: UoH. Archant

Surgical gloves, masks and other critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been donated by the University of Hertfordshire to NHS teams.

The Hatfield-based university, which is currently closed and has a nursing department, also provided an NHS standard ventilator and associated equipment. This can help treat a critical COVID-19 patient in an ICU bed.

The donation from the University will be used by NHS and social care teams, who have been short of equipment.

Vice-chancellor Quintin McKellar said: “Our teaching equipment could make a real difference to Hertfordshire County Council’s COVID-19 preparations and we decided to take action.

“Our teams have worked hard to provide this donation and I’m delighted with their efforts.”

Jim McManus, director of public health at Hertfordshire County Council said: “The University has pulled out all the stops to help, including donating supplies of personal protective equipment.

“This donation will not only help treat our patients, but it will help keep our NHS staff safe and will save lives. This deserves the highest praise.”