University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

PUBLISHED: 16:25 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 09 November 2020

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

The total number of coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire has passed 100, with there being 33 live cases currently.

Since September 28, the university has had 126 COVID-19 cases with more than 40 new cases last week alone.

On the week beginning November 2, the weekend after crowds had to be dispersed by police at the university, there were 20 new cases for on-campus students, 19 for off-campus and two cases amongst staff members. Today they recorded an additional six cases, three on-campus and three off-campus students.

READ MORE: Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

A spokesperson from the University of Hertfordshire said: “We have 33 active cases of COVID-19 as of November 9 2020. They are self-isolating and are being supported by the university.

“We want to reassure our students, their parents and our staff that we have extensive COVID-safety measures in place. The health and wellbeing of our community remains our highest priority, and we urge our community to continue to adhere to the latest government advice including good hygiene and wearing face coverings in public spaces.”

For the latest data on COVID-19 cases at the university, visit herts.ac.uk/coronavirus/covid-19-case-tracker

For more information on the university’s response to COVID-19 including advice and support for students, visit: herts.ac.uk/coronavirus.

