7 people you might not know are University of Hertfordshire alumni

Published: 12:50 PM September 28, 2021

Since opening in 1952, the University of Hertfordshire has had more than 270,000 graduates, but here are seven people you might not know attended the Hatfield-based campus.

1. Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell with the British and Irish Lions earlier this year. - Credit: PA

Captain of England and Saracens, fly-half Farrell has secured his place among rugby’s all-time greats.

Owen can count 90 caps for his country, three Six Nations titles, three European Championship Cup crowns and five Premiership Rugby titles among his extensive list of achievements and accolades.

He is also fifth on the list of leading test point scorers with 1,053, and a Business Degree from the University of Hertfordshire.

2. Lisa Lazarus

Lisa Lazarus (left) as Miss Great Britain runner up. - Credit: PA

Born in Llanelli, Wales, Lazarus attended the University of Hertfordshire where she studied Diagnostic Radiography.

Rather than pursuing a career in science, she turned her hand to beauty competition, and with great success.

Lisa has been a finalist in Miss Great Britain 2010 and Miss Universe 2008, and she is now becoming a star in Bollywood having moved to Dubai.

3. Gavin Fisher

Hatfield and the University of Hertfordshire is famous for its aeronautical engineers, but it’s mechanical engineering graduate Gavin Fisher who makes our list.

Having secured a job with the Williams F1 team in 1988, he worked alongside chief engineer Adrian Newby during a gold period for the team as Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve all won Drivers' Championships between 1992 and 1997.

When Newby left for Ferrari in 1997, Fisher took over as chief engineer and helped the team to three third-placed and two second-placed finished in the Constructors' Championships before leaving in 2005.

4. Sanjeev Bhaskar

Sanjeev Bhaskar with the Prince of Wales. - Credit: PA

Famous for his work on our screens, Sanjeev Bhaskar’s career looked to be taking a very different path in his youth.

Having earned a degree in marketing from Hatfield Polytechnic – which would go on to become the Uni of Herts – he secured a job as a marketing executive at IBM.

Sanjeev moved into acting in the early 1990s, with his most recognisable work including BBC shows Goodness Gracious Me and award-winning sitcom The Kumars at No. 42.

In 2006, Bhaskar was honoured with an OBE.

5. Sean Hedges-Quinn

Sean Hedges-Quinn. - Credit: Kiran Parmar

Sean Hedges-Quinn has made a name for himself in a number of different fields since graduating from the Uni of Herts.

Working on his first film in 1996, he has been a part of Hollywood hit movies such as V for Vendetta, The Phantom of the Opera and Clash of the Titans as a model-maker, prop-master and animator.

Hedges-Quinn is also a sculptor, with his work appearing in many towns and cities across the UK.

His works include statues of former England manager’s Sir Alf Ramsey – who led the Three Lions to the 1966 World Cup – and Sir Bobby Robson at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road ground, and suffragette Alice Hawkins, unveiled in Leicester in 2018.

6. Helen Lederer

Helen Lederer. - Credit: PA

Like Lisa Lazarus, Helen Lederer was born in Wales but studied at the University of Hertforshire.

Well known for her work during and after the alternative comedy boom at the beginning of the 1980s, Helen appeared in shows such as Naked Video, Absolutely Fabulous and French and Saunders.

In recent years, she has been a Hollyoaks cast member and a contestant on the 2017 edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

7. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud. - Credit: Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Our list ends with royalty and reportedly the richest alumni to come out of the University of Hertfordshire.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud is a member of the Saudi royal family and graduated UoH with a bachelor of arts degree in political science in 1986.

Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs from 2011 to 2015, he is also a successful businessman, with one of his biggest transactions taking place in 2009 when his company, Tower Lane Properties spent $12 million on land in Benedict Canyon, an area of Beverley Hills, Los Angeles.