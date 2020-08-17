A-Levels: Predicted grades will be accepted by Uni of Herts

After around 40 per cent of students were downgraded from their predicted grades in England, the University of Hertfordshire has committed to accepting the higher A-Levels.

The Hatfield-based university committed to the change before Ofqual announced a u-turn – moments ago – which will mean A-level and GCSE students in England will be given grades estimated by their teachers.

Professor Matthew Weait, deputy vice-chancellor at the Hatfield-based university, said: “The University of Hertfordshire can confirm that this year we will accept the higher of students’ predicted A level or BTEC grades provided by their teachers or their awarded grades.

“In recognition of the fact that this year’s system has not allowed all students the opportunity to shine, we are taking a flexible approach to admissions, so we may still be able to offer students a place, even if their awarded results were lower than expected.

“To provide further reassurance for students who have had to navigate a chaotic A-Level results process, we are also extending our guarantee for on-campus accommodation for our first-year students who apply through clearing.

“As one of the most socially inclusive universities in the UK, it is extremely important to us that this year’s cohort of sixth form and college leavers have an equal opportunity to study at university, as is always the case at the University of Hertfordshire.

“As a campus-based university, we are committed to giving students studying with us this year the best possible teaching and student experience in a safe and supportive environment.”

See here for more: herts.ac.uk.